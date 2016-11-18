Magpies No.2 keeping an eye on table

Assistant boss Jamie Vermiglio admits the National League North table makes for good reading at the moment for Chorley.

Matt Jansen’s men find themselves handily placed in third spot after a terrific 2-0 away win over Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday.

That result saw the them move level on points with second-placed Darlington 1883, who drew 1-1 with leaders AFC Fylde last weekend.

While it is still very early for title talk or promotion tilts, Vermiglio believes his players can draw confidence from their lofty current position.

“You hear other managers say that they don’t look at the league table until after Christmas,” Vermiglio said.

“But I am not one of those people. I like to look at it all the time – every day sometimes.

“I like to look at the table and work out if we were to win on Saturday and so-and-so were to lose, where that would leave us in the table.

“We are definitely in a good position and hopefully we can stick with it and keep picking it up the points.

“I think we play Fylde twice around Christmas and I think that will be a good indicator of where we are at.”

Vermiglio believes Saturday’s victory over Gainsborough was a perfect example of how Chorley have improved from last season.

“It’s always tough to go away from home in this division, but I think last season we would be coming away from these types of games with a loss, but now we are coming back with a point or more.

“Gainsborough have shown some very good home form of late – I think they had not lost in six or seven home games so to come away with a win was brilliant.

“That is just two defeats in the league and three in total.

“We’ve had 11 cleans sheets – I think we had 13 clean sheets last season so we’re nearly up to that already and we’re not even halfway through.”

This weekend Chorley welcome Gloucester City to Victory Park with 18-year-old starlet Alex Samizadah – on loan from Bolton Wanderers – pushing for a start after coming off the bench for his debut and scoring against Gainsborough.

The capture of the young Iranian – who has already made his first-team bow for the Trotters – is a real coup for the club.

“We knew of him and we played against Bolton in pre-season and he really stood out,” Vermiglio said.

“We watched him a couple of times for the Under-23s and when the chance came to take him on loan, we snatched their hands off.

“He came on and scored a great goal last week.”