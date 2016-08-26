Magpies looking to bounce back

Chorley manager Matt Jansen believes his men can bounce back quickly after suffering their first league defeat of the season on Wednesday night.

The Magpies were beaten by current National League North leaders Darlington 1883 2-0, but despite the loss Jansen believes his men can take plenty of positives out of their performance.

Jansen said: “It’s obviously disappointing every time you are on the wrong end of a result.

“But I have to take the positives out of that against a very strong Darlington side, who are still unbeaten, especially when their manager comes over and says that we are the best side his team have played and that we deserved something out of the game.

“I think we definitely did deserve something out of the game.

“We should have been 3-0 up before they scored and in terms of performance, I thought we were excellent.”

Chorley, who defeated Boston United on Saturday courtesy of goals from Dale Whitham and Josh O’Keefe, have the chance to get back on the winning trail tomorrow at Worcester City before they welcome Stalybridge Celtic to Victory Park On Bank Holiday Monday.

“It’s great that we have got two games in quick succession,” said Jansen.

“It’s where you can pick yourselves up straightaway and hopefully we can get a positive result at Worcester.

“Then we have got another game on Monday and if we can get two good result from these two, the result against Darlington will soon be forgotten.

Meanwhile, in the NPL First Division North, Clitheroe travel to Brighouse Town tomorrow and Kendal Town visit Farsley Celtic. Burscough are without a game.

In the National League, Southport look to end a run of two successive defeats when they host Tranmere Rovers.