Jansen’s happy with ‘boring’ tag

Chorley’s great defensive form this season has been inspired by the great Liverpool teams of the 20th century.

The Magpies have conceded just nine goals so far in 13 National League North games and have kept a remarkable eight clean sheets.

Coupled with their ability to nick goals at the other end, it means Matt Jansen’s men find themselves in a healthy fourth spot in the table – just five points behind early season pacesetters AFC Fylde.

Their latest shut-out came on Saturday as they produced a terrific performance to beat second-placed Harrogate Town 1-0 at Victory Park.

While their new-found stinginess at the back means they may not be as free scoring as they have been in the past, Jansen remains unconcerned.

“We have got the best defensive record in the league,” Jansen said.

“I am not really concerned that we haven’t scored as many goals as some of the teams around us in the table.

“I think it was either Bill Shankly or Bob Paisley once said, ‘Scoring goals wins you games, but clean sheets win you titles’.

“If you look at the great Manchester United teams.

“They used to win titles by winning a lot of games 1-0 – Arsenal and Chelsea were the same.

“How many times did you hear, ‘Boring, boring Arsenal’ or ‘Boring, boring Chelsea’ because they had won a game 1-0 and kept a clean sheet.

“It doesn’t matter if you win a game 1-0 or 5-0, it’s still only three points.

“I am not too concerned about scoring goals because we are creating chances and I am sure we will start scoring more and more goals.”

This weekend, Chorley look odds on for another three points as they head to Bradford Park Avenue – a team who are rock bottom and have yet to register a single victory all season.

However, Jansen sounded a word of caution: “They have got a new manager and are desperate for the points,” Jansen said.

“The thing is I enjoy playing games against the likes of Fylde and Harrogate and the teams at the top, because it’s easy to perform your best in those games. It’s when we have to get ourselves up for games like tomorrow, but hopefully we will put in a professional performance.”

Keeper Sam Ashton should be fit after suffering a knock against Harrogate, but Marcus Carver is missing as he serves the final game of his suspension.