Dunston UTS 0, Chorley 2

Manager Matt Jansen hailed his side’s ‘very professional’ performance as the Magpies cruised into the third qualifying round of the FA Cup courtesy of a 2-0 win at Dunston UTS.

Their hosts had won through three rounds – each time after a replay – to earn this plum home tie but though they gave it their best shot, they were not able to unsettle a typically well-organised Chorley team.

It was an uphill struggle for the Tynesiders from the moment Andy Teague put Chorley ahead after just three minutes and the contest was effectively settled when Scott Leather added a second goal just before half-time.

The opening goal arrived on three minutes, Teague planting Dale Whitham’s corner past keeper Stefan Holden. Dunston worked hard to recover and Sam Ashton was called upon to save a bullet header from short range.

But the visitors remained in control and as the interval approached the home defence did well to block a firm Josh O’Keefe header in the jaws of goal. But seconds before the break, Leather with a neat far-post header from another well-flighted Whitham corner poached the goal which gave Chorley 2-0 half-time lead.

The Magpies sought to underline their superiority on the resumption. Holden saved well from Sefton Gonzales and then turned over a terrific drive from O’Keefe before a Roscoe header struck a post.

The home side rarely looked like halving the deficit and Chorley created three chances to add to the score.

Gonzales cleverly released Jason Walker on goal but he shot narrowly wide, then in the last ten minutes a flowing move ought to have been finished by substitute Jake Cottrell but his shot lacked sufficient power.

Moments later Leather saw his header from a superb Paul Jarvis delivery hit the post. Still the Magpies pressed for more goals and Gonzales was left one-on-one with the keeper but could only put his effort wide. Then Walker fired the final shot which flashed just over the Dunston bar. It had all been pretty straightforward for confident Chorley.

“Dunston gave us a good contest,” said Jansen afterwards. “I’m delighted for the players that they are in the hat now for the third round.”

CHORLEY : Ashton, Azam, Jarvis, Teague (Blakeman,60), Leather, Charnock, Roscoe, Whitham (Lynch,79), Gonzales, Walker, O’Keefe (Cottrell,68). Unused subs. Challoner, Beesley, Wood, Hartley.

Attendance 333.