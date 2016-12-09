Crowe resigns as Brig manager

Bamber Bridge manager Neil Crowe has stepped down.

The Brig boss has been in charge since 2011 but after a torrid run of eight defeats in nine games has decided to resign.

He will be replaced by his assistant Neil Reynolds.

Crowe has spent the past decade involved at Irongate and as manager led the club to within a whisker of promotion from the NPL First Division North.

However, twice his men suffered the heartbreak of defeat in the play-off final.

A club statement said: “It is with great reluctance that Bamber Bridge chairman Franny Doyle has accepted the resignation of manager Neil Crowe.

“Neil has been involved with the club for over 10 years, and throughout that time has shown great dedication and service to the club, having served as reserve team manager and then moved up to assist Tony Greenwood with the first team.

“Neil was appointed first team manager in 2011, and guded the club to seventh place and a 4th place finish, Neil guided the team to more success when we reach the play final for the second season running.

“Neil was rewarded with a 3 year contract in 2013/14 which was in its last year, but Neil decided that he taken the team as far as he could and decided to step down with immediate effect.

“Bamber Bridge would like to place on record to thank Neil for all his hard work and dedication he has shown throughout his time at the club.

“We all at Bamber Bridge and from all the friends he has made at the club wish Neil all the best for the future, and to let him know that he will be welcome at the club any time.”