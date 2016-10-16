Brig’s away day delight

Bamber Bridge maintained their impressive away form with a convincing 3-0 win at Trafford.

Neil Crowe’s men have yet to lose on their travels in all competitions and Saturday was no different as they collected their fourth league victory of the campaign.

The win never looked in doubt as soon as Adam Dodd put the visitors ahead in the 16th minute. They doubled their advantage nine minutes later through Jamie Milligan and the former Fleetwood man sealed the three points 20 minutes after the break when he converted from the penalty spot.

Elsewhere, Lancaster City came from behind to beat Farsley Celtic 4-2 away, but Burscough’s misery continues after they were thrashed at home by Glossop.

Kendal were beaten 2-1 at home by Colwyn Bay and Clitheroe defeated Ossett Town 2-1.

AFC Fylde were 2-1 winners over Nuneaton in the National League North, while Southport moved through to the first round proper of the FA Cup with a 1-0 home win over Chester.