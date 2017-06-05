No Sunderland contact amid speculation linking PNE boss Grayson

Preston North End have had no contact from Sunderland amid speculation linking boss Simon Grayson with the vacant Stadium of Light hotseat.

Odds tumbled on the Lilywhites boss moving to the North East overnight but the Lancashire Post understands the Mackems have not formally been in touch about securing Grayson’s services.

His work in taking North End from League One to the fringes of the Championship play-offs has clearly not gone unnoticed, Hull, Middlesbrough and Leeds also being linked with the PNE manager of four years this summer.

Sunderland remain on the lookout for someone to replace David Moyes following his resignation after their relegation from the Premier League.

Aberdeen’s Derek McInnes remains favourite for the job with many bookmakers but the odds of Grayson heading to the Stadium of Light have tumbled from 40/1 seven days ago to as short as 7/4 with SkyBET.

No formal contact has been made with the Deepdale hierarchy however.