League’s top two meet at Giant Axe

Giant Axe will host a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday when Lancaster City look to extend their lead against second-placed Trafford.

The impressive 3-1 win at Scarborough saw the Dolly Blues move six points clear at the summit of the NPL First Division North.

Now Phil Brown’s side will be looking to increase that advantage and end their visitors’ 15-game unbeaten league run at the weekend.

“We’re really looking forward to Saturday,” said the City boss.

“If we play as well as we did last Saturday then we’ve got a really good chance of picking up another three points.

“They’re on a good run of form. There are a few draws in there but slowly but surely they’ve worked their way up to second picking up points.

“They’re a powerful team by all accounts but we’ve just got to be ourselves.”

It is the start of a big week for the Dolly Blues, with a trip to in-form Colne, who have lost just one of their last seven in all competitions, to follow on Tuesday night, January 24.

Brown knows every game is going to pose a test for his side though, City now a scalp for any side with their impressive league position.

“We’ve got to take each game as it comes,” he said.

“It’s dangerous for us to look at any game after Saturday.

“Every game is a test, look at the next four.

“We’ve got second in the league who are unbeaten in 15 then Colne have recruited a little bit and spent a bit of money.

“Prescot Cables are fighting for their lives at the bottom but have found their goal scoring form and then we welcome Clitheroe who are unbeaten in 12 games.

“We won’t change our approach though.

“We’ll stick with what has got us to where we are.”

Rob Henry is struggling with an Achilles injury but Brown otherwise has plenty of options against Trafford.