Italian job for Rooney?

Thursday’s transfer stories from at home and abroad
Calcio Mercato Web: Inter Milan are considering a bid to take Wayne Rooney to Serie A.
The Sun: Laurent Blanc is stalling on signing an agreement to replace Frank de Boer at Inter; he believes he could succeed Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.
Daily Mail: Wigan Athletic want to tempt Ryan Giggs to the club as their new manager.
The Sun: Wolves want former England boss Sam Allardyce as their new manager.
Daily Mirror: Schalke will activate an option to sign Spurs loanee Nabil Bentaleb for £17m.
Fichajes.net: Paris St Germain are prepared to pay the £89m release clause for Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann.
Daily Mirror: Arsenal and Everton are ready to bid for Hull City’s teenage defender Josh Tymon in January.
