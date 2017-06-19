Gossip: Ronaldo seeks Old Trafford return?

Monday’s football stories claim a familiar face could be returning to Old Trafford...

Tuttosport: Manchester United will offer David de Gea and £183m for Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata.

Daily Mirror: Alternatively, United will offer de Gea and £175m for Ronaldo and pursue Morata separately.

The Sun: Ronaldo has told his agent, Jorge Mendes, to seal a return to Old Trafford.

Calciomercato: Should de Gea leave United, then they could move for AC Milan teenager Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Guardian: Chelsea will step up their attempts to sign Juventus’ left-back Alex Sandro and Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Daily Star: Everton will take their summer spending past £60m with the signing of Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez.

Daily Mirror: Southampton are keen on Spurs’ Kevin Wimmer but want them to reduce their £20m asking price.