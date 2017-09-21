Earlier transfer deadline on the cards

Football League clubs have indicated a willingness to follow the Premier League's lead and shut the summer transfer window early.

Representatives of the 72 EFL clubs met at Villa Park on Thursday to discuss the move.

Earlier in the month, the Premier League voted for an August 9 transfer deadline - two days before the start of the season in the top-flight.

The EFL will formally vote on the matter in February.

A statement issued by the EFL said: "While the EFL is under no obligation to make any changes, the EFL outlined a suggested approach that differs from the recent adjustment by the Premier League, whereby a shorter window for permanent transfers would be introduced, but clubs could continue to sign players on loan until the traditional end of the window on 31st August.

"Clubs overwhelmingly supported the approach."



EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: "Today was all about understanding a direction of travel in what is a hugely emotive matter not only for clubs and managers but supporters as well.

"The clubs have been clear in their mandate and we will now go away and look to develop a set of proposals before moving this matter on to the next stage, which would be a formal vote in order to change our regulations.”