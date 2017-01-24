Search

Deadline Day Countdown: January 24

Which sides will do some deals before the transfer window closes?

Tuesday’s transfer stories concerning clubs in the North West

Lancashire Post: Preston North End could be looking at signing a right-back before the end of the transfer window.

Blackpool Gazette: Blackpool are being linked with a move for Wrexham defender Curtis Tilt.

Lancashire Post: Three Scottish clubs have enquired about loan moves for PNE striker Stevie May.

Morecambe Visitor: Shrimps’ second year scholar Steve Yawson has joined Kendal Town on a month’s loan.

Burnley Express: Burnley have made a club record £13m offer for Norwich City’s Robbie Brady.

Blackpool Gazette: Aaron Amadi-Holloway has completed his move from Fleetwood Town to Oldham Athletic.

Daily Star: Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has no intention of moving to China.

The Times: Liverpool have opened talks with Philippe Coutinho amid rumoured interest from Barcelona.