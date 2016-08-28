Worcester City 0, Chorley 1

Chorley returned to winning ways withafully deserved victory away at Worcester City.

The 1-0 victory, courtesy of a brilliantly-taken goal by Marcus Carver, saw themcement their seventh place in the table – just three points behind early season pace-setters AFC Fylde.

A tactical switch by Matt Jansen proved a master-stroke.

After watching Worcester in their last game, the Magpies’ boss chose to start with Will Beesley at left-back to counter the blistering pace of wide-man Nathan Olukanmi and the former Southport defender delivered a stand-out display to nullify the threat.

There were few real openings in a first-half stalemate. While Worcester looked the livelier going forward, they could not break down a solid Chorley defence in which Stephen Jordan was outstanding. The Magpies stepped up a gear after the interval and dominated the second half.

Within seven minutes Josh O’Keefe was unlucky to see his shot blocked on the line. Substitute Jason Walker fired just wide from 20 yards and then City keeper Nick Draper was forced to tip over Beesley’s angled drive following a raking Dale Whitham cross.

The decisive goal on 69 minutes was a piece of individual brilliance by Marcus Carver.

Jinking his way down the right, Carver cleverly turned a defender before clipping the ball beyond Draper from some 12 yards.

Although Worcester pressed in search of a point-saver, they were unable to test Sam Ashton in the Chorley goal and Carver was close to adding a second for the Magpies in the last minute when he again broke free but saw his shot clip the crossbar.

“We were superb in the second half,” enthused Jansen after the game.

“I felt we were a bit flat in the first half but we showed more desire and composure in our use of the ball after the break.

“We defended very well late on when we had to and I was particularly pleased with our fourth clean-sheet in six matches.”

CHORLEY : Ashton, Challoner, Beesley (Jarvis), Charnock, Leather, Jordan, Cottrell, Whitham, Carver, Gonzales (Walker), O’Keefe (Blakeman). Unused subs. Lynch, Azam.

Attendance 623.