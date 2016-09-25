Magpies stand firm to earn point

AFC Telford United 0 Chorley 0

Ten-man Chorley delivered another defensive master-class to keep a seventh clean-sheet of the season and pick up a well-deserved National League North point

Manager Matt Jansen afterwards vigorously contested the straight-red card shown to Marcus Carver a minute into the second half and declared the club’s intention to appeal against it.

Referee Anthony Tankard adjudged Carver to have deliberately elbowed Telford defender Dwayne Samuels as the pair went up for a high ball but the Chorley boss was adamant, having seen the video, that Carver’s eyes were firmly on the ball and there was no intent to foul Samuels, who later expressed surprise that the striker was dismissed.

Telford unquestionably made the running with their numerical advantage but attacks repeatedly foundered on a rock-like Chorley defensive screen and when the hosts did achieve a sight of goal, they found keeper Sam Ashton in top form.

“We showed discipline and organisation, unbelievable resolve and energy,” said Jansen.

“But it’s only what I have come to expect from players with such unquenchable spirit.”

The Magpies came under early pressure and Dave Hibbert headed wide from a decent opportunity, before Connor McCarthy found space to shoot but could only fire straight at Ashton. A flowing Chorley attack ended disappointingly when Will Beesley ballooned his finish high and wide. Then Telford keeper James Montgomery pulled off a fine save from an audacious chip by Jason Walker.

The best defence in the league was given a real test following Carver’s exit but refused to buckle, a perfectly-timed tackle inside the box by skipper Andy Teague exemplifying their composure.

Ashton, when called upon, was ever alert. He blocked a McCarthy effort at close range and denied the same player from a tight angle.

In between these saves Ashton tipped a smart Samuels header over the bar and in the closing stages parried a fierce shot from on-loan Telford debutant Jordan Sangha.

Chorley relied on the occasional breakaway and from one of these Walker raced clear and played in Jake Cottrell but his sidefooted volley flew over the bar. CHORLEY: Ashton, Challoner, Beesley (Jarvis 60), Teague, Leather, Charnock, Blakeman, Whitham, Carver, Walker (Gonzales 83), Cottrell. Subs (not used): Roscoe, O’Keefe, Lynch.

Att: 1,030.