Magpies are aiming to add experience

Chorley are giving trials to a number of players with Football League experience as they bid to add quality to the squad that just fell at the final promotion hurdle last season.

Matt Jansen’s side just missed out on ending a 20 years-plus absence from the top division of non-league football, after a last-gasp extra-time defeat to FC Halifax in the National League North play-off final.

So far Chorley have only lost Jack Sampson and Robbie McDaid from that group, as Jansen prioritised securing that core of players, with midfielder Jake Cottrell the latest to be tied down to a new deal earlier this month.

The Magpies have only added Josh Wilson to the squad so far, but assistant boss Jamie Vermiglio confirmed recruitment was ongoing.

He said triallists sare et to feature this pre-season ahead of the new campaign in August.

Vermiglio said: “We were very organised and knew what we wanted at the end of last season and we offered deals which had the option of us extending the stay of most of our players.

“Because of this, we are able to retain most of our squad that finished the season. Only Robbie and Jack have currently moved on.

“We believe that the squad does not need a massive overhaul but like all teams we welcome improvements.

“During the close season, we work meticulously to ensure that we are signing players that are right for our club and our team.

“We want supporters to have confidence that we will scrutinise every player before we commit to signing, and it’s fair to say that, overall, the clear majority of our signings have had a positive impact on our football club.

“Other players have expressed a desire to represent our club and therefore we have invited them to trials with us.

“In our first session, we had eight triallists, six of whom have played in our league and above, with four of them having had Football League experience.”

Sampson has joined Southport and Vermiglio admitted the Magpies just could not compete with some of the money being thrown around. He said: “We are in an area where the top players are attracting interest from other high-profile teams.

“There’s no getting away from the fact that all of the players we have spoken to were offered far superior deals at other clubs.”