Jeepers keepers as knee injury ends Sam’s season

Chorley have been hit by a double injury blow with keeper Sam Ashton ruled out for the season and defender Kieran Charnock potentially ruled out until after Christmas.

Ashton will miss the rest of the season after picking up a cruciate knee injury, while an aerial challenge from Paul Clayton in Chorley’s 2-2 draw at Alfreton on Saturday left Charnock with a fractured eye socket and Clayton shown a red card, with Charnock expected to be out for the next six to eight weeks.

But after the double blow, Jansen is hoping for good news on central defenders Stephen Jordan and Andy Teague (toe), who both missed the draw at Alfreton, ahead of this weekend’s home clash with Nuneaton.

Jansen said: “Injuries are always cause for concern.

“It is hugely disappointing about Sam and we will have to dust ourselves down.

“Hopefully we will have more of a squad to pick from come Saturday but we will have to wait and see.”

Jansen acted swiftly to replace Ashton bringing in Shaun Rowley from League One side Shrewsbury as an emergency loan signing until January.

Rowley looked to be on course for a dream start with the score 2-0 in the 87th minute but Chorley conceded two late goals to draw.

But Jansen said: “A sickener in terms of how we conceded late on. We managed the game well for 75, 80 how ever many minutes.

“In terms of the performance we were great and when you have got the news from Sam, Teaguey, Stephen Jordan and then Kieran Charnock going off – our three best headers of the ball – and they are bombarding our box they are always going to get chances.

“But we won’t feel sorry for ourselves, we are a quality side, we are a good group in there.

“We are still fourth in the National League North table with 30 odd points, this time last season we had about 20 points, and we nearly made the play-offs.”