Jansen seeking striker reinforcements

CHORLEY boss Matt Jansen is on the hunt for striking reinforcements after a double injury blow to forwards Jason Walker and Marcus Carver.

Walker netted twice in the Magpies’ 2-0 Boxing Day win over AFC Fylde but also picked up a knee injury.

Carver suffered a broken nose in the reverse fixture at Victory Park, as Jansen’s men slipped to a 3-1 defeat on New Year’s Day

Walker is due to have a scan on his knee with ex-Blackburn and Bolton striker Jansen – who has never officially hung up his boots – joking he may have to make an appearance when asked if he might be tempted to make a cameo at Brackley Town tomorrow.

The Chorley boss is looking for another striker this January after snapping up John Cofie on a month’s loan from Southport but stressed he is looking for quality rather than bodies.

He said: “The brain is telling me yes but the body is telling me no.

“I’m hoping to get someone in as we are very light up top. But we can’t just get anyone in, we want quality, not quantity.

“We are working on it but we won’t rush it. We want the right person – I might just have to clean the boots.

“Hopefully we will get good news from Jason Walker’s scan. It will be a few weeks for Marcus but it is not as bad as it could have been. In the meantime, we are actively looking to get someone.”

Stephen Jordan is due to return from suspension, and with keeper Shaun Rowley returning to Shrewsbury after a three-month loan spell, Jansen moved for Ritchie Branagan after his release from Macclesfield Town.

Jansen said: “I’m hoping that he fills the boots of Shaun Rowley. Shaun did very well for us but it was such a travel for him and it was short term.

“Shrewsbury wanted to add a 24-hour recall clause and if they did ever recall him we would be stuck with no keeper.

“We couldn’t afford two keepers, or to risk that, so we chose the long-term option.”

Jansen believes says the performances against Fylde have given his side confidence ahead of their trip to Brackley.

He said: “We were better than Fylde in both games. They are top of the league and there is a long, long way to go.

“I’m still confident we will have a good run and give it a good go.

“Brackley are right up there, they have games in hand and it will be another tough game.”