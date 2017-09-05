COMMERCIAL CORNER: What a weekend at Chorley

What a weekend! I’m sure you’ll agree if you were there, the lads delivered on Saturday against York City - dominating from start to finish.

It was a fantastic crowd, packed 1883 Lounge and three deserved points. I’d also like to thank our match sponsors Frederick’s Ice Cream and SDA Architecture for their continued support.

Back to commercial matters and there’s plenty of ways to get involved with your local football club. From an advert in the programme to pitch side board. What about treating the friends and family to match sponsorship? Join us in the Sponsors Lounge along with reserved seating in the main stand, enjoy the game and soak up the atmosphere. Coming along afterwards inside the brand-new 1883 Lounge for a presentation and meet the management and players. The package cost is only £295 + VAT for six people and we also have match ball sponsorship available at £190 + VAT for four people. Don’t forget we are also taking bookings for the 1883 Lounge.

The cost is £35 per person, or book a table of ten for £300 + VAT. If you are a season ticket holder, then you can upgrade for £20 on the match of your choice.

We’ve the Chorley FC Golf Day this week and Evening with snooker legend Jimmy White on Friday, 27th October. General admission will cost £20 but there is also VIP packages available, which includes a champagne reception and buffet in the 1883 Lounge - and chance to meet the man himself. Tickets are limited and priced £500 + VAT for a table of 10.

If you require anymore information, email me commercial@chorleyfc.com. I’d be delighted to hear from you.