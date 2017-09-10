Comfortable victory on the road for Magpies

Chorley made it three wins from three and four clean-sheets out of five as they eased to a routine 2-0 win at bottom-of-the-table North Ferriby in the National League North.

An early goal set the Magpies on the way to victory and they were never seriously troubled, though the win was only sealed with 10 minutes to go.

The home side enjoyed plenty of possession at times but their goal attempts, mainly from distance, lacked conviction and rarely threatened to unlock one of the division’s tightest defences, in which skipper Andy Teague was a towering presence.

Jason Walker capitalised on a Marcus Carver flick-on in the fourth minute, neatly beating a defender before curling a lovely low shot from 20 yards beyond keeper Ross Durrant.

Then from Matt Challoner’s cross Adam Blakeman had a well-struck shot equally well saved by Durrant.

He later punched clear a Walker centre only as far as Marcus Carver, whose attempt was blocked by a defender with his keeper out of position.

North Ferriby enjoyed a period of pressure and might have equalised when Matt Urwin could only palm a centre on to the head of Joe Pugh, who nodded the ball wide.

Carver, industrious as ever, was twice on the end of Chorley attacking moves.

He got in a firm header from a cross but the ball flew straight at Durrant and then the Magpies’ striker was very unlucky to see a great shot from the edge of the box rebound from a post.

Walker picked up a yellow card for diving just before the break, though he appeared to go down in the penalty area under a hefty challenge.

The hosts began the second half on the front foot but failed to strike a telling blow and Carver was not far from doubling Chorley’s lead with a shot just off-target following incisive approach play.

With Chorley well in control, the second goal finally arrived in the 80th minute following a corner.

It was partially cleared but the ball was recycled and Teague pulled the ball back for Josh Wilson to fire home from six yards.

Kyle Dixon drove high over from 30 yards in North Ferriby’s final attempt to improve on the division’s lowest goal-tally of three, and Chorley ran out comfortable winners.

Magpies boss Matt Jansen was delighted with the win.

He said: “Our energy levels were as high as ever, though perhaps we did not play quite as well as against York and Darlington.

“But these games against the lower-placed teams are ones you must win and we’ve got the job done here.”

North Ferriby manager Steve Housham said: “This was probably our best performance of the season.”

“We worked hard and played some decent football but in the end Chorley had that bit more quality than we had.”

CHORLEY: Urwin, Challoner, Blakeman, Teague, Leather, Jordan, Haughton (Whitham 55) , O’Keefe, Carver (Wilson 75),Walker (Roscoe 87), Cottrell.

Subs (not used): Charnock, Jarvis.