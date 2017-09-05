Chorley knocked out of League Cup

Chorley were knocked out of the League Cup after a 5-1 defeat at home to Leicester City, who play in the league above.

Meghan Pope started in goal after recovering from injury, with Kim Sykes, Janet Mitchell, Kez Nickson and Ruth Harrison making up the back four.

Just in front was the midfield three of Lisa Topping, Laura Walker and Kathy Bonner, while Jen King, Scarlett Smith and Rachel Wood completed the attack.

It was King’s last game for the club and Chorley wish her well for the future.

The conditions were extremely wet in Euxton, but Chorley started brightly and were rewarded when Topping made a superb run into the box, only to be halted unfairly, and a penalty was given.

Walker stepped up and fired the ball to the goalkeeper’s right giving her no chance.

However, the lead didn’t last long. An over hit pass back was awkward for Pope to control, and eventually the ball landed to a blue shirt, and she stroked the ball into an empty net.

Slightly against the run of play, Leicester took the lead.

A cross was whipped in from the far side after great build up play, and the winger volleyed spectacularly past Pope.

The Foxes began to dominate, and added a third. Again, some neat footwork on the edge of the box allowed space for a snapshot, and the ball nestled into the far corner.

Leicester’s fourth goal was added in the last 10 minutes – a brilliant strike whereby the City midfielder dribbled with the ball before striking an unstoppable shot beyond Pope.

The final goal of the game had a fortune of luck to it as Pope managed to pull off a wonderful save, before the ball landed for a Leicester player to tap in the rebound.