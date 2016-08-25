Search

Chelsea’s multi-million Milan approach?

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly eyeing a Serie A signing

Thursday’s transfer news from the papers and web

Daily Mail: Chelsea have bid £35m for AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli.

The Sun: West Ham United are interested in signing Manchester City’s Wilfried Bony and Juventus’ Simone Zaza.

Daily Mirror: Southampton are set to break their transfer record by signing Lille midfielder Sofiane Boufal for £20m.

Daily Telegraph: Stoke City are keen on the loan signing of Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho.

The Times: Bastian Schweinsteiger would have to wait until early next year to leave Manchester United for the USA or China unless his contract is cancelled early.

Daily Mirror: Arsenal face competition from Leicester City for Monaco defender Marcel Tisserand.