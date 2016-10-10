Blues ready for Bonucci bid?

Monday’s transfer news from the papers and web
The Sun: Chelsea are willing to offer Juventus Eden Hazard and cash for defender Leonardo Bonucci.
Metro: Nemanja Matic was spotted in Milan with his agent, fuelling speculation the midfielder will swap Stamford Bridge for Serie A.
Don Balon: The Blues and Manchester City are interested in Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who favours a move to Real Madrid.
El Mundo Deportivo: City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain were all willing to pay £170m for Barcelona striker Neymar in the summer.
The Sun: United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is interested in a move to either the USA or Germany.
The Independent: Rangers could have to pay off the rest of Joey Barton’s £2m contract if they cannot find grounds to sack him.
