Robbo glad to be back at Brig for a flying visit

Ex-Bamber Bridge player and former MK Dons boss Karl Robinson was glad to be back at the Sir Tom Finney stadium as he watched on from the stands as Brig lost 2-0 to Trafford in the FA Trophy.

Just a week or so after he left League One Dons by mutual consent, after six years in charge, Robinson returned to Brig on Saturday to watch what was his brother Craig’s last match for Trafford.

Trafford revealed on Monday that Craig will be following in his older brother’s footsteps, as he rejoined NPL Premier Division side Warrington as assistant manager.

It was a trip down memory lane for Robinson, who played as a striker for Brig back in 2001. The Liverpudlian has been linked to the vacant managerial post at Championship club Wigan, but says he was just back in the North West to watch his brother play. He said: “I’ve just come to watch my brother play, as he plays for Trafford. It’s weird to be back, it’s a long time ago now.

“I can’t remember how long ago it was when I played here, but I’ve just seen the chairman (Frank Doyle) and he’s had at a go at me, but not in a bad way!

“It was just a chance to come down and see my brother today. It was weird how it’s all worked out, with me leaving my post (at MK Dons) on Sunday. It was good to be here.”

Brig boss Neil Crowe was not happy with his side’s performance as they slipped to their third successive defeat. And as Crowe prepares for back-to-back NPL First Division North away games at Kendal Town tonight and Ossett Town with injured forward Ally Waddecar still recovering but fit enought o be named on the bench on Saturday he hopes they can rediscover a goal threat after failing to fire in their last two games.

He said: “I’m not happy with the performance at all. The first half was pretty even and I know we’ve got some big players missing out but I just can’t see where our goal threat is coming from at the moment.”