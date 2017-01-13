Renno’s boys ready for a Ram raid

Bamber Bridge make the trip to Ramsbottom United tomorrow, buoyed by a midweek cup victory.

Brig were 2-0 winners over Burscough in the Integro League Cup, Michael Potts and Chris McDonagh on target at Victoria Park.

Now they turn their attention back to the league with a visit to the Riverside Stadium.

It is a clash Brig manager Neil Reynolds is looking forward to, this his eighth game in charge.

Reynolds said: “It is another test for us and another chance to take a step forward.

“Ramsbottom are a good side, they have a strong front line with Gareth Seddon and Ryan Salmon up there.

“We had them watched when they played Droylsden on Tuesday night.

“We’ve got total respect for them as they will with us.

“It should be a good game and it will be a tough one.”

Brig saw Glenn Steel leave the Sir Tom Finney Stadium this week, the centre-back making the move to Lancaster.

Reynolds predicts more ins and outs as he looks to put his mark on the squad after taking the job in succession to Neil Crowe last month.

Of his seven games at the helm, the former assistant boss has won three, drawn two and lost two.

“I’ve loving the job but it’s a big transition to go from being No.2 to No.1,” said Reynolds.

“On the touchline I’m kicking every ball, thinking how we can improve and how we can eradicate mistakes.

“It is a good pressure to have and one I want to thrive in.

“The support I’m getting from the club is brilliant and I’m thankful for that.

“I want to make Bamber Bridge the No.1 non-league club in this area.

“There are things to do, there will be ins and outs, all done to try and help us improve.”

Tuesday night’s win against Burscough came on the back of a 1-1 draw with Brighouse last Saturday – Jamie Milligan scoring from the penalty spot.

Just two places and one point separates Brig and Rammy ahead of their clash.

Brig are in 11th, their hosts drawing 1-1 at Droyldsen in midweek.

Elsewhere in the NPL First Division North, Burscough host Brighouse tomorrow.

In-form Clitheroe make the visit to Yorkshire to take on Farsley Celtic, while Kendal Town entertain Hyde United at Parkside Road.