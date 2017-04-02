Glossop North End 1, Bamber Bridge 1

Bamber Bridge came from behind to earn a point at play-off chasing Glossop in the NPL First Division North.

Dale Johnson gave the home side an early lead in the 16th minute, although there was a strong hint of handball.

After the break Lloyd Rigby pulled off a terrific double save, but Brig deservedly equalised in the 62nd minute when Regan Linney blasted home.

Adam Dodd then almost won it for Brig in the final moments, but his effort was blocked on the line.

Elsewhere, Lancaster City’s hopes of winning the league were dealt a blow when they lost 2-1 at home to Colne.

Jason Hart and Spencer Jordan gave the visitors a 2-0 half-time lead, and despite 75th minute penalty from Jordan Connerton, they held on.

Clitheroe enjoyed a 1-0 win at Goole, but Kendal Town were beaten 2-1 by Brighouse Town Parkside Road.

Burscough are on the verge of relegation after they were thumped 6-0 at Colwyn Bay .