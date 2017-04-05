Brig stars face a date with destiny

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds has urged his team to seize the moment this evening when they face Buxton in the semi-finals of the League Cup.

The NPL Premier Division outfit are pushing for promotion to the National League North this season and will start tonight’s match at the Sir Tom Finney stadium as big favourites to progress to the final.

However, Reynolds believes his men have the quality within their ranks to upset the odds in front of their own supporters. “It’s a massive night for the club,” Reynolds said.

“I spoke to the lads in the dressing room after we played Colne on Tuesday night.

“Not many of them have won trophies in their non-league careers.

“It’s not easy to win a trophy – a few of them have, people like Jamie Milligan, but you can never get bored of winning trophies.

“I think I have only won three or four during my career. I have never won one as a manager or as an assistant manager. I want to win one, but I don’t want to win it for myself, I want to win it for the club.”

A much-changed Brig team were narrowly beaten 1-0 by play-off chasing Colne at Holt House in the NPL First Division North.

But Reynolds is expected to bring back the big guns against Buxton.

“They are in the top five in the division above and they are a good side,” reynolds

“It’s a going to be huge test for us. We will need everybody from one to 16 in the squad to myself to be on top of their games.

“But if we play like I know we can, I am confident we can win the game especially at home.”

Whoever gets through tonight will play Grantham Town in the final, which has now been scheduled for Wednesday April 19.

Reynolds has a fully-fit squad to choose from apart from Stuart Vasey, who will face a late fitness on his injured knee.