Brig come from behind to claim three points

An impressive second half display in tricky conditions ensured Bamber Bridge took all three points against the league’s bottom side Burscough, in a convincing 3-1 away win.

Brig had already dispatched their opponents in the cup two weeks ago and headed to Victoria Park on the back of a solid home win from the weekend before.

Despite Brig hitting the crossbar twice and having three chances cleared off the line in the first half, it was the home side who took the lead.

Burscough substitute Kevin Lettany ran at Brig’s left-back, Adam Dodd and cut the ball back to Phil Bannister. His cross-cum-shot from the corner of the 18 yard box sailed over Steven James and into Brig’s goal.

Brig came out in the second half however, with added impetus. The equaliser came just 10 minutes after the restart when Ramirez Howarth picked up the ball.

His cross, which was a little too pacey, was dealt with superbly by Aaron Fleming, who gathered the ball by the corner flag, shrugged past a defender, cut inside and fired into the top corner. The momentum was with Brig who took the lead with ten minutes to go. Jamie Milligan’s corner was thumped home by captain Matt Lawlor, who leaped above everyone else.

And all three points were secured in added time when Brig caught Burscough on the counter-attack. The ball was thumped clear from a corner to substitute Regan Linney, who chased after the loose ball, cut inside and released a shot which was initially saved by the goalkeeper, only for it to crawl over the line.

Boss Neil Reynolds said he was confused how they were a goal down at half time, but was happy with the performance.

“The lads came out in the second half, listened to what we had to say and scored three great goals.”

“It’s another three points and the journey continues.”

Reynolds was also delighted to see star man Alistair Waddecarr back on the pitch having brought him on as a substitute for the last 15 minutes. Waddecarr has been out since September.

The Brig boss also confirmed the match was Howarth’s last game for the club, who will now return to parent club Blackburn Rovers after a three month loan stint.