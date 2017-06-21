Bowyer replacement will come from within – Brig boss

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds has no plans to delve into the transfer market for a new right-back to replace the outgoing George Bowyer.

The experienced campaigner has departed Irongate due to work commitment – leaving Reynolds short of a recognised defender on the right side of his defence.

However, Reynolds – who last week announced that influential winger Alistair Waddecar has signed a new two-year contract – has revealed that he plans to utilise the options from within his existing squad to fill the gap left by Bowyer rather than bring somebody else in.

“George was an out-and-out right back,” said Reynolds.

“You find with many players that they can play in a lot of different positions and George has played in the centre of defence in the past, but he pretty much played right-back for us.

“He was a very good at it and I will struggle find better than him. But we are not going bring anybody in to replace George Bowyer.

“We have got a number of options within the squad – players who can do a job there.

“Matty Kay has agreed to come back to the club and he is someone who can play full-back.

“I have signed Callum Jones, who is a centre half which frees me up to play three at the back with wing-backs. Stu Vasey can there, so I have some very good options.”

Meanwhile, new striker Sam Livesey looks unlikely to be fit for the start of the new season.

The forward – who spent time on loan at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium last season – looks set to undergo surgery to repair a tear in his knee.

“Sam’s got to have a knee operation which will put him back a little bit.”

Once Livesey returns to full fitness, he will add to a vast array of options in attack for Reynolds.

He is one of three striker brought in over the past few weeks – the others being Brad Carsley and Matt Dudley.

And they are competing alongside Vasey, Regan Linney and Alistair Waddecar, who has agreed a new two-year contract with the club.

“I want my strikers scoring 25 goals a season. They will all be competing for two shirts and it’s up to them during pre-season to prove to me that they should start in the first game of the season.