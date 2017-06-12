Ian bowls Longridge to Lancashire Cup win

A five-star performance with the ball from Ian Simpson helped Longridge move through to the third round of the Lancashire Cup on Sunday.

The wily bowler took 5-10 from just 6.4 overs as the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division title challengers eased past Lancashire League outfit Nelson by four wickets at the Seedhill.

Having been asked to bat first, the visitors looked set for a decent total but once Lewis Bradley (25) and professional Devon Conway (20) were sent back to the pavilion, Longridge’s bowlers took a firm grip on proceedings.

They were eventually dismissed for 87 from 30.4 overs with Jonathan Millward (2-39) and Rory McDowell (3-19) also contributing with the ball.

In reply, the home side struggled at first as openers James Whitehead (7) and Joshua McDowell (0) were bowled by Waqas Tahir.

They lost a further four wickets, but were rescued by a fine unbeaten knock of 32 from Daniel Wilkinson Jr ensured Longridge surpassed their target inside the 27th over.

Leyland moved into the next round thanks to a hard-earned victory over Lostock at the Stanning Memorial Ground. Sri Lankan pro Pabasara Waduge hit a fine 77, including nine boundaries, at the top of the order as the home side posted 173-9.

It was a good job that Waduge was in the mood on Sunday as no other batsman was able to reach double figures apart from Henry Thompson, who contributed a vital 40 off 76 balls.

In reply, Lostock, who hail from the Bolton League, were under a tight rein by Leyland’s bowlers.

They could only muster 139-8 off their 45 overs .

Thompson displayed his all-round qualities, taking 4-35 while Robert Holgate’s knock of 21 not out was Lostock’s highest score.

Elsewhere, Vernon Carus were dumped out of the competition by 10 wickets against Ormskirk at Alty Lane.

The visitors were dismissed for 79 with Tom Hartley taking 4-15. In reply, Michael Jones smashed a quick-fire 56 to the home side to victory.

Chorley were thumped by Lancashire League outfit Burnley by 10 wickets at Windsor Park.

In the next round, Longridge travel to Clitheroe and Leyland are at home to Church and Oswaldtwistle.

Meanwhile, the weather wiped out all the fixtures in the Northern League and Palace Shield on Saturday