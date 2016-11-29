Hameed hero on way home for op

England opener Haseeb Hameed is heading home from the tour of India for an operation on his injured finger.

The 19-year-old Lancastrian prodigy suffered the injury to the little finger of his left hand on the first day of the third Test at Mohali but made an undefeated second innings 59 in an ultimately losing cause.

England captain Alastair Cook revealed afterwards that Hameed needed an operation.

“Unfortunately, he’s got to go home and have a plate put in his hand, it’s pretty bad,” Cook said.

The tourists lost the match by eight wickets and trail 2-0 in the five-match series.

On Hameed’s contribution, despite the injury, Cook added: “It’s a real testament to his courage and I’ve no doubt we’ll see him again in an England shirt.”

Cook added: “It’s terrible luck on the young kid - but he’ll come back again.

“We knew it was fairly serious. It’s a real shame for him, hopefully the operation is a success and he can come back.

“He changed his grip so he wasn’t hurting that part of his hand - it shows what a future he’s got. He’s made of the right stuff.”

England head coach Trevor Bayliss was equally impressed with Hameed, adding: “He keeps amazing everyone with his attitude - you wouldn’t have known it (the finger) was broken in the dressing room.

“It was a fantastic effort - another plus in his corner. Not only can he play but he’s a tough little character as well.

“I think the doctors probably knew it was cracked but they didn’t want to distract him either. It was a gutsy effort.

“We’ve had to talk him into the (fact that the) best thing is going home - he wants to get out and play.”

Bayliss revealed no decision has been made yet about a replacement for the Lancashire youngster.

The Australian explained: “We’ve got a few names in our mindset for sure but we’ve got to get together and chat as a selection group over the next 24 hours.”

The fourth Test in Mumbai starts on December 8 and Bayliss added: “We’ve got a bit of time before the next match so it’s up to us to come up with a name.”

Cook admitted he and his team-mates were looking forward to a break, before the fourth Test.

The captain added: “We’re looking forward to the few days off now...a lot of the guys are going to Dubai.

“It’s not for me to moan about schedules, we knew what was coming. But we’re disappointed we haven’t put the performance in which is in there.”

Bayliss added: “We didn’t bat well enough on the first day. We gifted them a few wickets and didn’t make them work hard enough for ours.

“We’re more than capable of making runs but on this occasion we weren’t quite on it.

“This was probably the easiest wicket to bat on so far. That’s probably what makes it more disappointing more than anything.”

On the team selection, he added: “Hindsight’s a wonderful thing. We thought the wicket would spin a lot more than it did - but it got more placid.

“On day one we thought come the fourth innings the three spinners would come in handy.”