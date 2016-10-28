Andy is back as Chorley skipper

Andy Holdsworth will return as Chorley Cricket Club’s skipper for the 2017 campaign.

The club stalwart first took up the reins in 2010 and had a long and successful spell as skipper before giving up the captaincy late in the 2015 season.

Ian Dickinson skippered the men from Windsor Park last season but announced that he was stepping down from the role at the end of the season.

Happily, Holdsworth accepted the committee’s offer for him to return as leader.

“I am very pleased to be back as skipper and I can’t wait for the 2017 season to start,” he said.

“Captaincy is always a learning process and I hope I can now bring more experience to this vital role and help this young side fulfil its undoubted potential.”

The club have already announced the capture of Sri Lankan ace Gayan Maneeshan as professional for next season and the club are confident with Holdsworth at the helm, this largely home grown side is capable of challenging for honours and exciting the supporters.

Second team skipper Alex Howarth is also relinquishing the captaincy role for next season as he recovers from a shoulder operation, but will continue to oversee the side with captaincy duties being shared out.

And though it is currently the close season, there is still plenty of activity at Windsor Park with the junior presentation evening set to take place on Friday, November 18 at 7pm.

In addition, the popular Christmas Draw night takes place at 8pm on Saturday, November 26.

There’s a £200 hamper and a host of other great prizes up for grabs, and the night will also feature a short concert by Chorley Silver Band along with a fun quiz and the usual presentations.

All welcome, entry via £5 draw ticket.