Trainer: Fury seeking help after ‘witch-hunt’

Tyson Fury’s trainer has confirmed Morecambe’s world heavyweight champion is “seeking help” for issues arising over what he believes to be a “witch-hunt” against the boxer.

The WBA and WBO heavyweight champion was due to defend his belts against Wladimir Klitschko next month but has been declared medically unfit, postponing the rematch for a second time.

Peter Fury, Tyson’s uncle and also his trainer, claims his nephew is “at an all-time low” following a wave of negativity and allegations of doping against the 28-year-old.

“I think it’s a culmination of things,” Peter Fury told iFL TV.

“When he won the world title the way he was treated, he said to me: ‘I came back off the boat, I picked up the paper, I expected to be celebrated.’ Straight away, he said, the hate campaign started.

“He was complaining about it a lot but said: ‘Okay, we’ve got to accept it. I’ve won the world title and this is how I’m treated. There’s almost been a vendetta against me since I’ve won it.’

“On many occasions he’s asked: ‘What’s it for? Because if I’m not being credited for the work I’ve done and what I’ve achieved, why am I bothering?’

“So I think it’s created a lot of negativity in him as a person and it’s just the lack of respect he’s received on a global scale, it’s obviously had an effect.

“I think that, because of the witch-hunt against him and recent allegations, it’s put him over the edge. He said: ‘If this is what boxing’s doing, I don’t want it.’”

A statement is expected to be released on Tuesday clarifying the situation with Peter Fury confident his charge will return to the ring.

He said: “There’s a lot to be answered for.

“It’s very disappointing for me because we’ve got a super talent here and he’s been driven underground with it, almost so he’s at breaking point.

“He is seeking help...Basically nothing means anything.

“He’s at an all-time low. I think he’s always been a little up and down in the past, a bit volatile, always has been, but never like this.

“He just sees it as a complete witch-hunt, and why bother?

“Everyone needs to look in the mirror at what they’re doing, they’re doing a lot of damage to him. He’s a nice human being, Tyson, no matter what people say. He’s a gentleman to everyone...and this is how he gets treated.

“Sometimes he probably can’t be bothered to get up in the morning, he’s on an all-time low at the moment.”

Peter Fury refuted suggestions it was a tactic by Fury to get the Klitschko rematch postponed.

“He’s fought as a challenger, he’s not even been rewarded financially yet,” Fury added. “He was about to get rewarded as a champion and now it’s all gone by the wayside. So this is not a tactic, this is reality.”