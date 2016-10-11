Fury’s licence is on the line

Tyson Fury faces being stripped of his licence at a meeting of the British Boxing Board of Control on Wednesday.

Morecambe-based Fury’s case will be discussed by officials after a reported failed drugs test in the United States and his admission in Rolling Stone magazine that he has “done lots of cocaine”.

And a ban is likely to expedite confirmation of a fight between Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua for the newly-vacant world heavyweight titles.

Fury pulled out of a scheduled world heavyweight title rematch against Klitschko later this month with his team insisting he is medically unfit to fight due to mental health concerns.

And if the Board do decide to strip Fury of his licence it is almost certain he will also be forced to relinquish the WBO and WBA versions of the title he won from Klitschko last year.

The WBO has already given the 28-year-old a 10-day deadline to declare his future plans, and a ban would make his position as champion untenable.

Klitschko is instead set to sign a deal to face IBF champion Joshua for all three belts, with the bout expected to confirmed next week for December 10.