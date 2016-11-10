Catterall set for Scotland outing

Chorley’s WBO Super-Lightweight Inter-Continental Champion Jack Catterall will fight on MGM Scotland’s action-packed Lights Out event.

Held at the Paisley Lagoon Centre, on December 3, the event will be live and exclusive on BoxNation.

Twenty-three-year-old Catterall has been tipped as the new Ricky Hatton with his all-action, hard-hitting style that has taken him to an unbeaten 16 fight record with 9 coming by way of knockout.

He claimed the Central Area, WBO European and Inter-Continental belts and in December will make the fifth defence of his Inter-Continental title against an opponent yet to be confirmed.

Considered by many as one of British boxing’s hottest talents, the slick southpaw has picked up invaluable sparring experience with modern greats Floyd Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez. Chorley star Catterall recently teamed up with MGM and is now trained by Haroon Headley.

“I feel confident in the team and the people that surround me,” said Catterall.

“With a new trainer and new management, I now feel like everyone has good understanding of the direction I want to be moving in.

“I’m looking forward to getting out before Christmas and getting stuck into some huge fights in 2017.

“I can’t overlook any fight at this stage of my career. Every fight is an important fight and it’s another title fight so I can’t afford to take my eyes off the prize for one second.

“Whoever I’m fighting will be looking to come and take my belt from me but I’ll stop them in their tracks.”