Catterall eyes up big prize

Jack Catterall is targeting marquee fights in 2017 following a routine victory on Saturday evening.

But the Chorley super-lightweight admits he must have both hands seen to by specialists before making a return to the ring.

Catterall, 23, injured both hands in rounds one and two as he laboured to a unanimous decision victory against Argentinian Diego Gonzalo Luque at the Lagoon Leisure Centre in Paisley, Scotland.

The usually slick southpaw dominated proceedings as he took the fight 100-89, 99-91 and 100-90 on the judges’ scorecards.

Despite the comfortable victory, in what was a chief-support bout to Billy Joe Saunders’ first WBO world middleweight title defence against Artur Akavov, Catterall admitted he felt disappointed for his travelling supports.

“From rounds one and two, I felt both of my hands go,” he told the Evening Post.

“I didn’t feel like Luque was offering much but I just couldn’t go through the gears.

“I felt fit and strong going into the fight but as soon as my hands went, it made it much harder, I’m going to have to get them seen to.

“I feel like I’ve disappointed my fans who I couldn’t be more grateful for in making the long journey, they always show their support and it means a lot but injuries are part of boxing.”

The fight against Luque was the first for Catterall under new trainer Haroon Headley and management team MGM Marbella.

A positive start saw the tough import rocked to his heels early as Catterall unloaded some impressive combinations on the ropes.

Catterall boxed at ease throughout the contest but it was evident there was a problem with both hands.

Towards the back end of the fight he cut the eye of his opponent with another assault on the ropes but Luque held on to see the final bell.

Victory improved Catterall’s record to 17-0 with nine early stoppages and now he has his eyes set on big 2017.

“I have no complaints about the camp, it was the best I had ever made the weight,” he added.

“I’ve got to take the positives from this in that it’s another victory and another defence of my title.

“Next year, I’ve got to get my hands fixed early and after that I want challenging and meaningful fights.

“I want more belts to be on the line and of course more wins.”