Towers moves into 800m final

Catterall’s wheelchair star Isaac Towers has qualified for Wednesday night’s T34 800m final at the Rio Paralympics Games.

The 17-year-old came home fourth in his heat, but qualified as a fastest loser.

Towers looked comfortable in third place for most of the two laps but was caught on the line by the Finn Henri Manni.

He finished in 1.47,75, which was 0.24 seconds behind Manni and meaning he faced an anxious wait to see if his time would be good enough to claim one of the two fastest losers.

The final will takesplace at 9.50pm UK time on Wednesdayevening.