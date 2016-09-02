Richard racing into the top five

Nineteen Preston Harriers made the trip to Parbold for the Harrock Hill Fell Race.

The five-mile race over fields and tracks around Harrock Hill saw Richard Smith (fifth) the first Harrier home, continuing his good form over the summer.

Dave Parkington was 16th, winning the Vet 50 category, and was followed home by Andy Whaley (20th), Mark Lee (29th), John Rainford (32nd) and Chris Wales (37th).

Katey Foster had a good run to finish second lady and 42nd overall, leading in John Bradley (65th), Steve Taylor (92nd), Mick McLoughlin (111th), Pete Carter (118th) and Jenny Gornall (121st).

Kate Lakeland (154th) finished ahead of dad Phil (168th) with Ian Tomlinson (181st), Vicky Sherrington (183rd), Dave Roberts (207th), Sue Wickham (213th) and Kari Edwards (217th) the other finishers among a field of 227.

The race was won by Liam Burthem, representing Liverpool Harriers, in a time of 32:52.

Last Saturday saw the Chipping Show Fell Race, a Preston Harriers-organised event which took place over seven miles.

The winner was Todd Oates, from Ambleside, in a time of 1:08.24.

The first Harrier, finishing in the arena, was Nichola Jackson, who retained her title and set a new ladies’ record of 1:13.14.

Other Harriers competing were Chris Wales (1:27.26) and Jim Doherty (:03.57), acting as race sweeper.

The winning team were Mark Irving, Samuel Harrison and Declan O’Duffy of Bowland Runners.

Finally, last weekend saw the Great Eccleston Scouts four-mile race, taking in the scenic Fylde countryside lane.

Leading the Preston Harrier charge was a resurgent Neil McDonald, who put in a fine effort to attain a personal best of 23.13 for fifth male overall.

The next Harrier to cross the line was Mark Lee (23:49) and was pushed all the way by Jack Keighley for eighth overall in 24:22.

Stephen Mort put in a sterling effort to cross the line in 27:26, passing Victoria Duckett over the closing stages, but she had a great race on her birthday as second lady overall in 27:44.

Jenny Wren applied pressure all the way to the line for third lady in a creditable 27:47.

Completing the Harriers’ team was Dave Wakefield with a fine 31:40 to round off a great day’s racing.