Readers’ letters - June 9

Who is right – New Zealand or Britain?

If nuclear weapons deter nuclear war, what are nuclear fallout shelters for?

They are only for top people – at the top of politics, army, navy, air force (and their kids and grandkids?)

The rest of us – 65 million people – will be outside those shelters being blasted by nuclear bombs or killed by radioactive dust poisoning us or causing cancers to kill us.

If a shelter is planned for 1,000 people, with food, medical supplies, fuel and water, what happens if 1,000,000 people go there?

It would be standing room only, no space to lay down (so they sleep standing up?)

Not enough food for all of them, so the guards would have orders to shoot dead anybody who did not have a pass. We would be killed by our enemies and our own people!

New Zealand does not allow American warships into its harbours because they might have nuclear weapons on them.

If there is a nuclear war at that time, the harbours could be destroyed by enemy missiles and millions of New Zealanders could get killed.

New Zealand people are safe because they do not have any nuclear weapons.

British people are told that they are safe because they do have nuclear weapons.

One of them is wrong.

Which is wrong?

If you thought there will be a nuclear war next week, seven days, where will you and your family prefer to be – Britain or New Zealand?

Royce Bradshaw

via email

terror

Give an inch – take a mile

Another atrocity, this time in our capital city.

So we have the Prime Minister saying enough is enough!

It doesn’t take much of a brain to realise that.

Enough was enough 30 or 40 years ago. I allude to Enoch Powell’s so ridiculed “Rivers of Blood” speech.

We seemed to have passed though our decades of political correctness to a point where a bit of sense prevails.

Somewhat too late.

This country has been a shining example of caring for everyone except its own citizens.

The saying goes...give an inch and take a mile...how true this is.

It is wonderful to live in a country where everyone’s beliefs should be heard, however they should never be allowed to force others to accept them.

We now live in a so-called democracy where people expect benefits for all manner of things.

How often do you hear about single parents with several children struggling to exist?

As a responsible person, I would consider first if I could afford to give the child a proper life, not expect others to pay for it.

Now we have a situation where so many people claim benefits, the system cannot cope.

Our NHS system, once the envy of the world, is collapsing. When an increasing population uses such a service with no limits or charges, for all and sundry, how on earth can it possibly cope?

It is certainly time that we did as other countries do and charge visitors to our country for using it.

We are now in a position that is almost impossible to rectify. Unfortunately people don’t see eye to eye and integration doesn’t happen.

In despair of Preston

terror

Raids taking place too late

Each time something horrible happens, as in London on Saturday night, we hear straight away of raids on suspects being carried out.

Why is it after such events that these are carried out?

Surely it’s about time all suspects are raided and removed from our country and not after the event?

Any evidence at all against such cowardly and hypocritical people should give authorities the right to remove them for good.

Ian Gornall

via email

military

We always marked D-Day

My father (Royal Engineers) landed at Bernieres-sur-Mer (Juno Beach) with the Canadians on the morning of June 6, 1944. According to his diary, he witnessed some horrible sights.

As we were growing up, every June 6 he would solemnly ask us: “You know what day it is today?” and knowing how important it was for him personally, we would solemnly reply: “Yes. D-Day.”

My father died in 1976, but even after all these years, we never let June 6 go by unmarked.

Celia Woolfe

via email

nostalgia

Team was Ropers FC

The photo in Looking Back was of Ropers RC Boys, circa the 1946-47 season (LP June 6).

Back row, from left, are: F Whittle; unknown; T Bromley; unknown; I Nelson. Front row: B Kellet; H Lee; J Simpson(Capt); V Kay; D Loughran and P Stott.

The second from left, front row, was my older brother Harry.

He also played for Preston and Lancashire Schoolboys, as also did my recently deceased school mate Mick Mullarkey in seasons 1954-55. There may have been others. Not bad for a school of perhaps 160 pupils, ranging from seven to 15 years of age.

Denis Lee

Ashton

family

Do you know Gran’s brother?

My gran, who is 70 next year, is searching for her brother she has never met.

Before her mother died, she told her she has a half brother but she doesn’t know any more information about him. All she knows is he is called David Watson. David could be a middle name.

He is aged between 55 and 58, she is not sure.

His mother’s name was Madeline Watson, aged between 65 and 75.

They lived in Heywood, Bury or Rochdale.

Please feel free to email me on elizabethkategrundy

@icloud.com if you know any information that may help me reunite them if it is possible. Thank you.

Lizzy Grundy

via email

roads

Road surfaces left unfinished

I took photographs of unfinished road surfaces and shoddy workmanship, ideal for insurance claims.

We hope the final payment has not been settled.

Mr J Simpson

Preston