Wrea Green girl joins Kimberley Walsh as the face of Cancer Research UK and TK Maxx campaign - with VIDEO

A Lancashire youngster who has battled cancer has become the face of a national charity campaign.

Alyssa Davies, of Wrea Green, is fronting TK Maxx’s Give Up Clothes for Good campaign in support of Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens.

The 10-year-old appears in posters to encourage people to donate good quality clothing, accessories and homeware to their nearest TK Maxx store and she features in a video with singer and Give Up Clothes for Good ambassador, Kimberley Walsh. Each bag donated could raise up to £30 when sold in Cancer Research UK stores.

Alyssa is one of around 450 young people in the North West who are diagnosed with cancer every year.

Her family knows first-hand how important research is in helping more children and young people survive cancer.

She was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2014, after suffering from extreme fatigue, swollen eyelids and backache.

She needed a platelet transfusion before being transferred to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital where the leukaemia diagnosis was confirmed. She spent the next four weeks receiving intense chemotherapy treatment.

Alyssa Davies during treatment

Alyssa, who lost her beautiful long hair due to the chemotherapy, amazed everyone with her “get on with it” attitude and made her parents incredibly proud.

Even in the darkest of days, she continued to attend school as often as possible. Following the intense bout of chemotherapy, Alyssa continued to receive “maintenance” treatment for 18 months.

Alyssa celebrated one year clear of cancer treatment when she was special guest at Race for Life in Preston in June.

Mum Angela Davies said: “After everything Alyssa has been through, raising funds for Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens is so important.

Alyssa Davies is the poster girl for the Give Up Clothes for Good campaign

‘The whole family will be having a good clear out at home and finding clothes and items to donate to our local TK Maxx store. I hope everyone in Lancashire will get behind this campaign too and turn something unwanted into funds for such a fantastic cause.”

Jane Bullock, Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens spokesman for the North West, said: “It’s fantastic to see Alyssa as the face of Give Up Clothes for Good – she has been through so much at such a young age.

“Thanks to research, more children and young people are surviving cancer than ever before. But there’s still so much more to do.

“While we’ve made huge progress, we still need to do more. Our mission is ensure no child diagnosed with cancer in the North West and across the UK dies of the disease. And that those who survive do so with a good quality of life.

“Thanks to campaigns like Give Up Clothes for Good, we’re able to carry out more research to help find new, better and kinder treatments for children and young people with cancer.

“So we hope everyone across Lancashire will support the campaign. Every item donated to TK Maxx stores will help bring us one step closer to beating the disease.”

Jo Murphy, AVP corporate responsibility TJX Europe said: “Thanks to the incredible generosity of our customers and employees, over one million bags of clothing has been donated to help beat children’s cancers. We are proud to support Cancer Research UK’s work and we hope that everyone will get out and support Give Up Clothes for Good this September.”

Donated items are being collected from all TK Maxx stores across the UK, including at the two stores in Preston at the Capitol Centre and Fishergate Centre.



For more information on how to support Give Up Clothes For Good and Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens, visit http://www.cruk.org/kidsandteens