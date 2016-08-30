Women’s group is bowled over by their drive to improve civil rights

Founded to fight for women’s rights, the Townswomen’s Guild is still as strong as the day it was formed.

The Fulwood and Broughton branch was set up in 1968, offering fun, friendship, solidarity and learning to women.

Members meet on the first Thursday of the month, at 2pm at St Martin’s Church Hall, Fulwood. Sessions include a speaker and refreshments.

They also have a craft and chat group meeting on the second Tuesday of the month at Our Lady and St Edward’s Church Hall, Marlborough Drive, Fulwood.

The Fulwood and Broughton group also boasts a very successful bowling team, which came second in the 2016 National Bowling Competition.

Janet Bacon, publicity officer, says: “Some of our members recall the beginnings, when Fulwood and Broughton Guild was founded.

“We celebrate those memories and the campaigners, the Suffragists, who worked peacefully to change the law at a time when women were fighting for a vote.

“It was from the Suffragists that the idea of Townswomen’s Guild was born.

“Here in Preston we are keen to support and get involved in community issues as well as national events such as conferences, carol services, sports and creative leisure activities.

“We have our own committee and members join in decisions about activities and trips they wish to go on.”

The national movement was formed in 1929, at the instigation of Margery Corbett Ashby and Eva Hubback, when women first won the right to vote and with the aim of educating women about good citizenship.

Since then, the Townswomen’s Guild has lobbied on national and local issues and has grown in number, with more than 700 branches in the UK.

This year’s national crusade focuses on organ donation and tackling modern day slavery and human trafficking.

Fulwood and Broughton Townswomen’s Guild was particularly privileged to meet Kelly Jones, national events organiser, last month during her sponsored bike ride from John O’Groats to Land’s End, in aid of When You Wish Upon A Star.

Janet adds: “Kelly stopped off to meet us outside Fulwood Library recently on her sponsored charity cycle ride. What a fantastic effort. We wish we were all so fit.

“Our own local charity this year has been Rosemere Cancer Charity based at Royal Preston Hospital. For this we held a tea and toast morning, which was a great opportunity to enjoy time together with friends and visitors.

“For the next national project, Townswomen’s Guild Does Comic Relief in March 2017, we have started raising funds by selling knitted toys and goods made by members in the craft group.

“We also knitted bunting for the yarn bombing at our national AGM in Bournemouth, which was great fun. A group of members attended and enjoyed an amazing weekend. There was a sea of red, white and green banners and bunting.

“We had a constant stream of people wanting to know what was going on and to read about what we do.”

Fulwood and Broughton Townswomen’s Guild will have a stall on Preston Indoor Market on Friday September 16 and Saturday September 17, selling hand made teddies, knitted in their colours of red, green and white, cakes and giving out information.

Janet adds: “We invite everyone to drop by and have a chat. We always give a warm welcome to people at our meetings. Bring a friend with you if you like.”

To find out more visit www.the-TG.com or call chairman Carol Jones on 01772 462692 or Janet on 01772 718676.