‘Where is Remus the lamb?’, owner asks

A plea has gone out to find Remus the missing lamb.

​The five-month-old hand reared, rare breed lamb has been missing now for two weeks from Old Hall Farm, Winmarleigh, Garstang.

Owner Dale Price said: “He’s a pet to us. We are unsure as to whether he has just wandered off or if he has been stolen.

​“​It happened the day after I went on holiday, which could just be a coincidence.

I am trying to get the awareness out there in the hope to bring him home safely.”

The picture was taken around a month ago so he will be bigger and will have horns.

Police are involved ​and ​ the log number is LC-20161004-0605.

Anyone with any infor​mation can contact Dale at oldhallrarebreeds@hotmail.co.uk​ or via her Facebook page.​