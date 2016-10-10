Where are Lancashire’s 10 most valuable streets?

As online estate agent Zoopla releases a map of Britain’s £1m streets, what are the most valuable addresses in Lancashire?

A study by Zoopla found 660,924 homes across the country are estimated to be worth £1m or more.

As the North West has 9,680 property millionaires, the Evening Post has uncovered the 10 most valuable streets in the region.

Peter Gilkes, chartered surveyor and RICS Registered Valuer, who runs Peter E Gilkes & Company, in Market Street, Chorley, said: “These are areas where there are a limited number of residences being primarily rural and semi-rural in character, and where there are some large individual high quality residences benefitting from the setting they enjoy and supporting surrounding land. There are equally expensive properties in Anglezarke, Rivington, Withnell, Heskin, Mawdesley, Croston, ie surrounding villages to Chorley.”

Most valuable streets in Lancashire

Rank / Street name / Avg property value

1 / Hillhouse Lane, Chorley, PR6 / £1,015,324

2 / Mill Lane, Ormskirk, L39 / £974,940

3 / Islay Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 / £852,469

4 / Church Lane, Preston, PR3 / £843,204

5 / Regent Avenue, Lytham St Annes, FY / £838,587

6 / Vicarage Lane, Ormskirk, L40 / £828,738

7 / Cranes Lane, Ormskirk, L40 / £820,127

8 / Sandy Lane, Ormskirk, L40 / £771,913

9 / Harbour Lane, Chorley, PR6 / £760,060

10 / Springwood Drive, Ormskirk, L40 / £736,938