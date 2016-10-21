What a transformation for volunteer Peter

RSPCA volunteer and fundraiser Peter Dalgleish has had his first haircut in 40 years in a bid to raise funds and awareness of the animal charity’s work.

‘Handy man’ and long time fundraiser Peter collected more than £300 for his charity effort at the Preston and District RSCPA charity shop in Market Street, Chorley.

Peter Dalgleish, a volunteer at Preston and District RSCPA charity shop, Market Street, Chorley, gets his long locks shaved off by barber Ali

Managers, fellow volunteers and shoppers gathered to watch Peter’s daring head shave, donated by neighbouring barber Ali Kenesari at The Barber Shop.

The team are hoping their fundraising efforts will help attract more volunteers to support their work at the the Longridge and Chorley shops.

RSPCA shops co-ordinator Claire Bradley Russell said: “Peter has volunteered for us for more than 10 years and tirelessly supported us in many ways including raising money and doing ‘handy man jobs’.

“He wanted to make a difference to the lives of the animals in our care and decided to shave off his long hair which he’d had for 40 years! So a big thank you to him personally

Peter Dalgliesh

“It was quite a thing to put himself out there in a shop window for everyone to see!”

The Chorley shop has just celebrated its first anniversary and the Preston and district branch marks 130 years since it was first opened.

Claire added: “Our volunteers are the backbone of the shop - we have a pool of approximately 15 volunteers in our Chorley shop, who contribute anything from a couple of hours a week to several mornings or afternoons.

“We are desperate for new volunteers to join our friendly and fun teams in both our charity shops Chorley and Longridge.

Peter Dalgleish, a volunteer at Preston and District RSCPA charity shop, Market Street, Chorley, after getting his long locks shaved off to raise funds for the charity.

“We are confident you will enjoy your time with us - many volunteers find new friends, enjoy social outings and get a lot out of supporting such a worthy cause.”

The Preston and district branch of the RSPCA is a local charity who look after the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of animals suffering abuse, abandonment and neglect.

Claire said the shops are vital to the success of the branch in helping with funds to support the work in the local community.

Any offer of help and support would be considered, please pop into our shops for a chat and a possible trial.

Donations to the branch can be made via text message, text: PAWS44 £5 (or any amount) and send to 70070.

For more details on the branch’s work visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/RSPCAPrestonandDistrict/?fref=ts and website rspca-preston.org.uk

