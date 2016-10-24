Walking over hot coals raises £6,000 for Rainbow House

A fiery group of volunteers walked through fire to raise funds for an education centre for children and adults with terminal illnesses and life limiting conditions.

Following training by staff from BLAZE, 31 participants took part in the BLAZE fire walk at Rainbow House, in Mawdesley, raising £6,000.

Challengers included supporters of the event, Preston Fire and Security, together with a team from S&S Northern, Rainbow House staff and families who attend the centre.

Carole Cochrane, CEO at Rainbow House, said: “The sponsored challenge was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

“In addition to being able to take part in the shortest sponsored walk ever, participants and spectators enjoyed music and entertainment by talented singer and guitarist Connor Banks, 15, who kindly donated his time.

“This was a new event for Rainbow House and we are delighted with the result which helped us raise funds needed for us to continue and develop our services for children with neurological conditions.

“Our thanks go to Preston Fire and Security who supported the event and to everyone who took part. They were very brave.”



A brave participant does the firewalk

For a previous story on the firewalk click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/walk-over-fire-to-help-children-with-disabilities-1-8135377