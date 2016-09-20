Walk over fire to help children with disabilities

Plucky volunteers will be walking across hot coals in aid of children with terminal or life limiting illnesses.

They will be taking part in the Rainbow House Fire Walk on Saturday 15 October 15 to help raise funds for the Mawdesley-based conductive education centre.

There will also be entertainment from vocalists Jonjo Kerr, Connor Banks and Jennifer Addison. Food and refreshments will be available at extra cost.

Amongst the challengers are two apprentices from S&S Northern, which supplies gas detection systems and safety equipment for commercial buildings, laboratories and kitchens.

Carole Cochrane, CEO at Rainbow House said, “The Fire Walk is a great new event for Rainbow House.

“It will be fun for everyone but also help raise the much needed funds for the charity.

“Our thanks go to Preston Fire and Security who are supporting the event and to S&S Northern for their ongoing support.

“S&S Northern, based in Buckshaw Village, is a great supporter of Rainbow House, regularly donating to the charity and supporting events.

“They are also good employers who support the local college and community. Apprentices have been taken on over the past four years and have become permanent employees.”

There will be a £10 entry fee for participants and the minimum age is 14. Everyone must raise £40 minimum sponsorship.

Registration takes place at 4.30pm on October 15 and full training will be given to those wishing to take part.

Spectators will be free but there will be the opportunity to make donations during the event, which takes place at Rainbow House, in Salt Pit Lane, at 7pm.

For more information or to book a place, contact Amber Mitchell on 01704 823276 or email a.mitchell@thelegacy-rainbowhouse.com

For previous stories on Rainbow House visit here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/paralympian-is-inspiration-to-children-1-8061177 and here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/new-partnership-for-rainbow-house-1-8059390