Volunteers tickled pink with bike challenge

Staff and shoppers at a supermarket pedaled their way to mark two decades of fund-raising.

The sponsored exercise bike event took place at the Clayton Green Asda store to celebrate 20 years of the chain's charity Tickled Pink, which supports Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now.

Sharon Neill, community champion at Asda

A team from Active Nation, in Clayton Green Sports Centre also took part in the challenge.

Sharon Neill, community life champion at Asda Clayton Green, said: “We had lots of support from colleagues and managers in store who donated their time to have turns on the exercise bike.

“A team from Active Nation also came down to support us. They very kindly lent us the exercise bike for the day and wanted to raise awareness for health and well-being.

“We also had a guess how many sweets are in the jar and tombola activity. It was a really successful event and we managed to raise a fantastic £262.57 in five hours. We would like to say a huge thank you to all of the really generous customers.

“One in four people who receive treatment from Breast Cancer Care has been funded from Tickled Pink.

“We think this a fantastic achievement and we will continue to raise money and awareness to support the Breast Cancer Care goal and this is to ensure that by 2050 no-one will die from breast cancer."