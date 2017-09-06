UPDATE: Pair appear in court on human trafficking charge

Police have charged a man and a woman with human trafficking offences after a man was injured falling from a minibus onto the M6.

Dinu Huma, 48, and Luiza Ramona Rugina, 36, both of no fixed address, appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday afternoon charged with exploitation.

Both were remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court. Huma will appear on October 10, while Rugina’s case is ongoing due to her appealing against custody tomorrow, Friday.

Police were called at around 1.50pm on Sunday to reports a man had fallen onto the carriageway from a minibus which was travelling north between junctions 33 and 34, close to Lancaster University.

The 39-year-old Romanian man suffered serious head injuries in the incident, and was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Six people in the vehicle were later arrested on suspicion of assault.

Four have since been released with no charge.

The incident caused chaos on the motorway, which was closed for several hours between Lancaster and Galgate on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0736 of September 3.