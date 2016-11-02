Tributes to the dentist with a smile

A loving supportive father, a dedicated husband and a friend to all his patients. Just some of the tributes paid to Peter Doughty.

Known best for having his dental practice at Croston Villa on Garstang High Street for 32 years, Mr Doughty died aged 75 on October 6 after a long illness.

He leaves wife Joan and sons 44-year-old David and Paul, 47.

Paul said: “He was very well-known and got on well with everyone and his bed-side manner, if that’s what you call it, was always very good. All of his patients were always very loyal to him and many travelled a long way just to see him.

“He was always very supportive of David and myself and helped us get where we wanted to be in life.

“He was a very big family man and spent most of his retirement tending to his garden at the family home ‘Lowood’ and playing lots of golf.

“Socially a lot of what he did was in the Garstang Round Table of which he was one of the founding members.

“Since he died lots of his patients have got in touch or sent cards which is really nice to see.”

Speaking to the Courier on his retirement in 1999, Peter said there must be nothing worse than being seen by a miserable dental surgeon.

At the time, he said: “A dental surgery can be a daunting place. The worst thing must be to go into a surgery and be seen by a miserable person.

“It must be awful for the patient. You’ve got to take that fear away and hopefully that’s what I’ve been able to do over the years. Patients have become my friends. Some have become third-generation patients now.”

Peter grew up in South Shore Blackpool and attended Arnold school before going on to Sheffield University to study Dental Surgery.

After gaining his qualifications in 1965, Peter moved back to Blackpool to work as dentist for two years at Salter and Morrison who were beginning to start a new venture in Garstang.

Peter manned the operation, from a surgery above the High Street chemist shop, three days a week.

A year later he bought a Garstang practice and he and his wife Joan, who was a dental receptionist, ran the business together - making them the first dentists in the town.

In 1970 the couple decided to convert their home at Croston Villa into a new, larger surgery. They moved to a new home on Croston Road before moving to Lowood, also on Croston Road.

In 1971 Peter was joined by partner Roger Heath.

The pair worked together until Peter’s retirement in 1999.

Peter was one of the founding members of Garstang Round Table as well as being the first ever president.

With the group, Peter was involved in a variety of fundraising activities, including the It’s A Knockout event.

Paul said: “He had an MG car from 1971 which was his pride and joy and is still in the family. He was always very close to his Blackpool roots but knew a lot of people and was a member at Lancaster Golf Club.

“Family history was something that interested him too and he often looked back at our family tree and what past members of the family had done in life and where they had come from in the world.

“He will be greatly missed by lots of his family and friends.”