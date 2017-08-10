Triathlete Brian Fogarty to join in a Spin-A-Smoothie event at Preston gym

Triathlete Brian Fogarty will be helping to make smoothies as a part of a big money spinner for charity in Preston.

Triathlete Brian Fogarty will be helping to make smoothies as a part of a big money spinner for charity in Preston.

The 32-year-old whose cousin is four-time World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty will be at Fit4Less, Capitol Centre, on Friday August 18 for the Spin-A-Smoothie event.

All money raised will go towards The Big Lunch event next summer, which supports Rosemere, Armed Forces Group Preston, Cash4kids and St Johns Ambulance.

The Big Lunch is a national fund-raiser, supported by The Big Lottery Fund, where local communities gather to raise money for their chosen charities.

Amy Parker, sales adviser at Fit4Less, said: “Our manager knows Brian and invited him to come. We are hoping his presence will spark some interest.

“We hired two smoothie makers and we are hoping throughout the day gym members and non-members will jump on the bike and make some smoothies.

“It will be a lot of fun. We want to support the Big Lunch next summer and so this will go towards that and supporting the chosen charities.

“We are aiming to raise £500 out of our £5,000 target from this event. The event will be open to both gym members and the general public in which they can come down to the gym and have a bit of fun with the spin bikes - on which they can spin their own smoothie and make a donation to charity.”