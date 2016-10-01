Update: Teen arrested after 16-year-old thrown from car in serious crash in rural Preston

A 16-year-old has been thrown from a car in a serious crash in rural Preston.

Police said another man has had his arm crushed between the car and the road, in the crash in Cumeragh Lane in Whittingham.

Officers were called to the “serious accident” just before 3pm on Saturday, and a car was reported to be on its roof.

Police said the car, a silver Toyota Corolla, had been reported stolen from the Fulwood area overnight from Friday into Saturday.

Inspector Steve Bradshaw of Lancashire Police said the car was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which saw a 16-year-old ejected from the vehicle, and another male trapped between the car and the road by his arm.

He was released by fire crews, and suffered “significant arm injuries”. He was taken to hospital.

Insp. Bradshaw said: “The male driver had made off from the scene, and with the use of dogs and the helicopter, he was detained and arrested a short time later.”

He was taken to hospital with a “superficial head injury”.

The 16-year-old, who had been thrown from the car, suffered a bang to the head as well as cuts and bruises, and was described as “walking wounded”.

Police, paramedics, fire crews and the police helicopter were in attendance at the scene, as well as armed officers with enhanced first-aid skills.

The road was closed.